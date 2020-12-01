SteelZero: Major users unite to boost demand for net zero steel

Eight leading companies sign up to new initiative from The Climate Group designed to accelerate the transition to a cleaner steel industry

A group of construction, engineering, and energy companies have today come together to launch a major new initiative designed to boost fledgling demand for low carbon steel.

Dubbed SteelZero, the new programme has been developed by certification body ResponsibleSteel and NGO The Climate Group with a view to emulating the success the latter has enjoyed with its RE100, EV100, and EP100 campaigns, which encourage corporates to source renewable power, electric vehicles, and energy efficiency improvements.

SteelZero aims to take a similar approach with signatories to the initiative making a public commitment to transition to procuring, specifying or stocking 100 per cent net zero steel by 2050.

The campaign is the first of its kind to bolster the demand-side of the emerging green steel market and is designed to provide a clear signal to the growing number of steel manufacturers working on decarbonisation projects that there is significant pent up demand for zero emission steel.

The founding members of SteelZero include renewables powerhouse Orsted, property giants Grosvenor Britain and Ireland and Lendlease, and engineering and construction specialists WSP UK, Mace Group, and Multiplex Construction Europe. They are joined by steel fabrication and construction firm BHC Ltd and leading UK constructional steelwork company Bourne Group Ltd.

In addition to the net zero procurement target, members of SteelZero will also be invited to join working groups to assist them and their suppliers in developing a roadmap to fulfil commitments to develop net zero steel.

Jenny Chu, head of energy productivity initiatives at the Climate Group, said the new group could have a significant impact on global decarbonisation efforts.

"The steel industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change," she said. "We need to see much greater investment and progress to cutting emissions, but steelmakers also need to know their customers will buy new, cleaner products. By harnessing the collective purchasing power and influence of major steel-using organisations, SteelZero will send a critical demand signal that can shift global markets and policies towards sustainable production and sourcing of steel."

Her comments were echoed by Alison Lucas, Executive Director at ResponsibleSteel, who argued that "corporate and public sector demand for responsible, zero emissions steel has a critical role to play in reducing global emissions, encouraging decarbonisation technologies and driving lower emissions from recycled steel and the re-use of steel-based products".

A growing number of steel and metals companies have set net zero emissions targets in recent months, with many stepping up investment in lower carbon manufacturing techniques such as the use of renewable power to undertake steel recycling.

However, despite technologies existing for production to be decarbonised, steelmaking remains one of the biggest emitters of CO2 globally. Total greenhouse gas emissions from the sector alone account for between seven and nine per cent of direct emissions from the global use of fossil fuels and experts fear emissions from the sector could continue to rise as demand increases over the coming decades.

At the same time a recent report from investor-backed NGO CDP estimated that 14 per cent of steel companies' potential value is at risk if they are unable to decrease their environmental impacts, while investors are already raising concerns about how the steel industry can become compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement.