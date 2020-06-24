The Body Shop
The Body Shop reimagines store as refill centre and 'activist workshop'
Beauty giant says it is going back to its 'activist roots' with new store concept opening in Bond Street today
'Not everything has gone to plan': Body Shop delivers mixed performance against green goals
Beauty retailer makes progress on biodiversity protections and community trade, but slower gains in sustainable packaging, energy efficiency, and green power
Revealed: The inside story of Natura's Body Shop buyout
The Body Shop's CSR director Christopher Davis lifts the lid on the brand's complicated relationship with L'Oreal and why Natura's acquisition promises a fresh start
The Body Shop scrubs up fossil fuel-free packaging and energy use pledge
Retailer's first 'Enrich Not Exploit' sustainability report details progress against ambitious green goals
Body Shop debuts £2m World Bio-Bridges Mission
Retailer aims to expand initiative that creates habitat 'bridges' between biodiversity hot spots
A winning formula? Getting under the skin of The Body Shop's new green beauty lab
BusinessGreen pays a visit to The Body Shop's new £1m innovation lab, to discover some of the sustainability secrets driving green beauty up the cosmetics agenda