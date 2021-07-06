Natura & Co sustainability executives sit down with BusinessGreen to discuss how the company balances profitability and sustainability, and why the Paris Agreement will fail unless the Amazon is protected
Perfume lovers who want to be transported to the Amazon in a single spritz need to look no further than Natura's Ekos Alma fragrance. That's according to the product's promotional materials, anyway, which...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial