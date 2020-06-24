Thames Water
Thames Water fined £2m over 'reckless' and 'avoidable' sewage pollution
Water firm ordered to pay up after raw sewage polluted an Oxfordshire stream in 2015, killing almost 150 fish
Thames Water inks funding deal with pollution-linked interest rates
Water supplier agrees £1.4bn revolving credit facility that offers cheaper interest rates as reward for boosting ESG performance
Thames Water hit with £8.5m fine over 'unacceptable' leaks
Watchdog says failure to meet commitment to tackle leaks justifies maximum automatic fine for utility, but there is better news for the company's clean energy efforts
Thames Water hit by record £20m pollution fine
Judge rules company guilty of 'wholly unacceptable' pollution that saw 1.5 billion litres of untreated sewage released into the River Thames