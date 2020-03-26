Terracycle
Pioneering circular shopping system launches in Paris
Pilot scheme involving French retailer Carrefour gives customers the option to buy products in packaging that can be returned and reused
KP Snacks launches national pack recycling scheme
Snack company becomes latest major brand to team up with TerraCycle to encourage recycling of hard to process packages
Hovis bakes in recycling with TerraCycle partnership
Only one in 10 local authorities accept plastic bread bags for recycling, but TerraCycle partnership aims to set up alternative collection network
Loop the loop
The new global initiative from some of the world's biggest brands could finally help make the circular economy a reality at scale
Money for old toothbrushes? Colgate announces recycling programme
People can now send off any brand of old toothbrush or toothpaste tube by post for recycling under latest TerraCycle partnership
TerraCycle, P&G partner in a love-hate relationship with trash
Takeaways from Terracycle, mad scientists of recycling, from 15 years of working with global consumer brands