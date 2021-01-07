Medicine pack recycling initiative rolls out across UK pharmacies

Brits can now recycle their empty medicine blister packets by dropping them off at pharmacies participating in the latest initiative from recycling specialist Terracycle

A new recycling initiative seeking to tackle the waste generated by medicine blister packets is being rolled out across the UK this week through a partnership between recycling firm Terracycle and pharmaceutical manufacturer Sanofi.

The 'little packs, big impact' initiative enables customers to recycle any empty prescription and over-the-counter medicine blister packets by dropping them off in dedicated bins hosted by participating pharmacies.

Empty packets will then be converted into reusable raw materials using a unique recycling process, according to Terracycle, which specialises in recyling a growing range of hard to recycle packaging.

"We believe in a healthy gut and a healthy planet, so are starting a movement to make it easier for people to recycle blister packs," said Sanofi UK marketing director Silvina Vilas. "The UK's network of pharmacies has been keeping the nation on its feet during these challenging times. Working together with pharmacy teams and the public, our ambition is to help reduce plastic waste from landfill by letting little packs live again as reusable products, from waste bins to outdoor furniture."

Nearly two thirds of adults use medicines that come in blister packs on at least a weekly basis, according to new research commissioned by Sanofi, which manufactures Buscopan and Dulcolax. But despite the substantial waste created, prior to the Terracycle initiative there was no way to recycle the packs with council recycling services unable to process packs that combine hard plastics and metal.

The Sanofi research also found that almost two-thirds of Britons have become more conscious about the importance of recycling through the past year. Over 80 per cent now take their own bags to the supermarket, nearly half buy brands with recycled or recyclable packaging, and 60 per cent are taking measures to reduce their plastic use in general, the survey found.