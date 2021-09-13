In the Loop: Tesco partners with Terracycle to trial reusable packaging service

Tesco has partnered with the Loop packaging re-use service to introduce reusable packaging across 10 of its east of England stores, the supermarket giant announced this morning.

A range of 88 products from high profile brands such as Persil, Coca Cola, and Heinz, as well as Tesco own-brand products are to be available to buy in packaging that can be returned to the store, cleaned, and reused via the Loop service, which was launched in 2019 by recycling specialist Terracycle.

The new Tesco service will be enabled by designated Loop aisles in the pilot stores where customers can find the products, which are price matched with the original but for a 20 pence packaging deposit that is refunded on return of the packaging to a collection point in the store.

According to Tesco, if customers in just the 10 trial stores switched to using reusable ketchup, cola, and washing up liquid containers, the packaging would be reused more than two and a half million times a year.

"We are determined to tackle plastic waste and one of the ways we can help is by improving reuse options available to customers. Bringing Loop to our stores is a significant milestone in this journey," said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

Tesco said it plans to expand the range of products on offer as part of the scheme, which currently consists of everyday essentials, including 35 of its own-brand products, ranging from pasta and rice to oil and sugar.

Tesco first trialled the initiative via its online store from July 2020, providing customers with the option to order products with reusable packaging and return it via home drop off and collection service.

For the in-store trial, customers will be asked to return empty containers to the store and download the 'Loop deposit' app to scan the containers and receive their deposits.

Loop has also partnered with Ecolab, a cleaning and hygiene services company that seeks to offer sustainable cleaning solutions, to clean the returned packaging before re-use.

Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle, said: "The consumer reaction to Loop in these first Tesco stores will prove pivotal in refining the Loop offering and ultimately we hope to scale reuse across more stores and the number of product lines available."

The scheme follows the launch of recycling points for soft plastics, such as bread bags of crisp packets, in Tesco stores across the UK as the company builds on its Remove, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle strategy which was introduced in 2019 in a bid to help slash the company's waste footprint.

Sebastian Munden, general manager for Unilever UK & Ireland, which will have products from its Persil, Simple, Radox, and Alberto Balsam brands available via the Loop service said the trial would provide "invaluable" information on the future of reusable packaging in consumer products.

"We can all see that reusable packaging could shift the dial on single-use plastic waste, however there is still much to test and learn about what is needed to drive long-term 'use, refill and reuse' behaviours," he said.