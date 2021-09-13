In the Loop: Tesco partners with Terracycle to trial reusable packaging service

Bea Tridimas
clock 13 September 2021 • 3 min read
Tesco will offer 88 products with reusable packaging through Loop scheme | Credit:Tesco
Image:

Tesco will offer 88 products with reusable packaging through Loop scheme | Credit:Tesco

Supermarket launches major new pilot scheme, offering 88 different products as part of the Loop packaging re-use scheme with more to follow later this year

Tesco has partnered with the Loop packaging re-use service to introduce reusable packaging across 10 of its east of England stores, the supermarket giant announced this morning.

A range of 88 products from high profile brands such as Persil, Coca Cola, and Heinz, as well as Tesco own-brand products are to be available to buy in packaging that can be returned to the store, cleaned, and reused via the Loop service, which was launched in 2019 by recycling specialist Terracycle.

The new Tesco service will be enabled by designated Loop aisles in the pilot stores where customers can find the products, which are price matched with the original but for a 20 pence packaging deposit that is refunded on return of the packaging to a collection point in the store.

According to Tesco, if customers in just the 10 trial stores switched to using reusable ketchup, cola, and washing up liquid containers, the packaging would be reused more than two and a half million times a year.

"We are determined to tackle plastic waste and one of the ways we can help is by improving reuse options available to customers. Bringing Loop to our stores is a significant milestone in this journey," said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

Tesco said it plans to expand the range of products on offer as part of the scheme, which currently consists of everyday essentials, including 35 of its own-brand products, ranging from pasta and rice to oil and sugar.  

Tesco first trialled the initiative via its online store from July 2020, providing customers with the option to order products with reusable packaging and return it via home drop off and collection service.

For the in-store trial, customers will be asked to return empty containers to the store and download the 'Loop deposit' app to scan the containers and receive their deposits.

Loop has also partnered with Ecolab, a cleaning and hygiene services company that seeks to offer sustainable cleaning solutions, to clean the returned packaging before re-use.

Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle, said: "The consumer reaction to Loop in these first Tesco stores will prove pivotal in refining the Loop offering and ultimately we hope to scale reuse across more stores and the number of product lines available."

The scheme follows the launch of recycling points for soft plastics, such as bread bags of crisp packets, in Tesco stores across the UK as the company builds on its Remove, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle strategy which was introduced in 2019 in a bid to help slash the company's waste footprint.

Sebastian Munden, general manager for Unilever UK & Ireland, which will have products from its Persil, Simple, Radox, and Alberto Balsam brands available via the Loop service said the trial would provide "invaluable" information on the future of reusable packaging in consumer products.

"We can all see that reusable packaging could shift the dial on single-use plastic waste, however there is still much to test and learn about what is needed to drive long-term 'use, refill and reuse' behaviours," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

3, 2, 1… climate action: Robert Webb and Lolly Adefope to star in green pension film series

Pump it up: Campaigners warn UK must accelerate heat pump installations or risk lagging behind European neighbours

Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

10 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

'COP26 must go ahead': Alok Sharma hits back at calls to postpone Glasgow Climate Summit

07 September 2021 • 4 min read
04

Park, Charge, and Ride: UK's first solar powered Park and Ride site opens in Leeds

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
05

Five surprise technologies that can turbocharge the net zero transition

08 September 2021 • 10 min read

More on Recycling

IKEA Baltimore location | Credit: Distributed Solar Development
Supply chain

IKEA wants to make furniture buyback permanent in the US

The 'buyback' scheme is part of the Swedish retail giant's effort to become a circular business by 2030

Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz
clock 10 September 2021 • 3 min read
Supermarkets warned to ready themselves for plastic-related lawsuits
Risk

Supermarkets warned to ready themselves for plastic-related lawsuits

Food manufacturers and retailers could face legal action if they fail to tackle their reliance on plastic, according to ClientEarth

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 September 2021 • 2 min read
Just Eat deploy reusable packaging service CLUBZERO across six eateries in London | Credit:Just Eat Takeaway.com
Recycling

'Beyond landfill packaging': Just Eat to trial reusable packaging service

Partnership with reusable packaging company CLUBZERO aims to tackle plastic pollution from food delivery sector

Bea Tridimas
clock 10 September 2021 • 2 min read