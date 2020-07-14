Cathedral City launches solution to cheese's plastic recycling challenge

Leading brand launches new effort to recycle flexible film packaging

A new frontier in plastic packaging recycling was opened this week, as Cathedral City announced a scheme to recycle flexible film cheese packaging.

Cheese packaging is notoriously tricky to recycle, due to the fact it is made up of a number of different layers to maintain freshness. Cathedral City is now looking to tackle this challenge by partnering with TerraCycle to launch the industry's first cheese packaging recycling scheme, which it will roll out across the entire category.

The scheme requires people to collect their cheese packaging and deliver it to one of dozens of drop-off points across the UK. Plastic from these sites is sent to recycling innovator TerraCycle, where it will be converted into a new resuable raw material that can be transformed into durable products, such as outdoor furniture or waste bins.

If there is no public drop-off point nearby, people can sign up to open one themselves, Cathedral City said.

"Without a standard recycling solution in the industry, consumers are unsure what they can recycle and where. The new partnership with TerraCycle aims to address this confusion, making it quick and easy for people to recycle their packaging at a local collection point," said Lee Willett, marketing director at Saputo Dairy UK, owner of Cathedral City.

The scheme is the latest step in Cathedral City's sustainability drive, which aims to launch 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2022.

It also builds on TerraCycle's expanding range of services, which has seen it operate provide collection and recycling capacity for a host of hard to recycle materials.