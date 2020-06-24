tariffs
Ripple Energy launches crowdfunding drive for 'unique' wind farm ownership model
UK start-up hopes to build first two onshore wind farms over the next two years from which its customers can directly source renewable electricity
Octopus Energy launches green tariff for EV fleet operators
Service enables transport firms to charge their EVs at the cheapest time of day using 100 per cent renewable electricity
Mitsui invests £10m in UK clean energy supplier Tonik
Japanese trading giant sees UK 'at the forefront' of technologies to decarbonise global energy market
ScottishPower revs up EV tariff
Energy supplier says new 100 per cent renewable power tariff can deliver electric motoring for a tenth of the cost of petrol