Trump's tariffs: A bumpy road ahead for global clean energy market

For now businesses may adopt a 'wait and see' approach, but soon a major re-think of sales and supply chain strategies may be needed, writes BloombergNEF's Antoine Vagneur-Jones
Donald Trump's so-called "reciprocal tariffs" have sent shockwaves across the world. Whilst a 90-day pause on some tariffs has now been announced, it is only a temporary reprieve. Global trade, specifically...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis