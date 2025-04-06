ZEV Mandate: Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals

Sales of new fossil fuel cars are to be phased out from 2030 followed by hybrids from 2035, and carmakers are to be given greater flexibilities to meet annual EV sales quotas
Carmakers in the UK are to be given extra wiggle-room to meet their annual electric vehicle sales targets over the next five years under "bold changes" to the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.