sustainable fishing
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
Siren call: Firms warned to consider environmental risks before investing in aquaculture
A new report from investor network FAIRR highlights a series of environmental, social, and governance risks associated with the expanding aquaculture industry
Quorn launches fishless fillets
New range of fish-free products took five years to develop using brand's signature mycoprotein
MSC launches £1m fund to boost sustainable seafood
The Ocean Stewardship Fund will help small-scale fisheries become more sustainable