Sainsbury's commits to sustainable tuna sourcing

Sainsbury's has announced a new commitment to sustainable fish sourcing, confirming all its own-label canned tuna will now be both 100 per cent Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified, as well as being pole and line caught.

The supermarket said the new pledge forms part of its wider ambitions to ensure responsible fish sourcing as it underscored its commitment to ensuring 100 per cent of its seafood sales are independently certified.

As well as now carrying the MSC logo on all its own-brand range of canned tuna, Sainsbury's said it is moving to 100 per cent pole and line caught tuna. The approach slashes the risk of by-catch, has a lower environmental impact, and supports local fisherman employment.

The supermarket added that it has now become the biggest importer of pole and line caught tuna from the Maldives, where tuna fishing is the country's second-largest income generator after tourism.

"We know that customers want to eat responsibly sourced, high-quality food and we're committed to helping them buy more sustainable products at affordable prices," said Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury's.

"We're really proud that Sainsbury's has become the only big four supermarket to carry the MSC certification and move to pole and line caught across our own-brand canned tuna and that by investing more, we're not only supporting our suppliers and fisherman, but we've also been able to reduce the cost of own-brand canned tuna for customers."

As the country continues to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation, Sainsbury's said it is also looking to keep prices low on the products which customers buy most often, including tuna.

As such the supermarket said it is now including its own-brand tuna in its Aldi Price Match offer for the first time, so its shoppers "can be assured they are getting the very best prices without compromising on quality or welfare standards".

