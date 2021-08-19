ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable Aviation

Scotland direct air CO2 capture project signs up Virgin Atlantic as early customer

Technology

Scotland direct air CO2 capture project signs up Virgin Atlantic as early customer

Virgin Atlantic signs up as prospective customer for purchase of offsets from proposed Direct Air Capture facility in Scotland

clock 19 August 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

Government touts 'hydrogen revolution' for greener heating, industry and transport

17 August 2021 • 7 min read
05

UK businesses advised to switch IT services to public cloud to curb CO2

17 August 2021 • 2 min read