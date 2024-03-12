Unilever, Danone, KPMG, and Accenture slammed over corporate air travel emissions

Unilever, Danone, BP, KPMG, Accenture, and GSK have been singled out this morning for failing to take adequate action to tackle the carbon footprint of their corporare air travel.

A ranking published this morning by campaign group Transport & Environment looks at the scale of emissions generated by employee air travel at more than 328 leading firms, and asks whether companies have targets in place to reduce the climate impact of business trips.

Whilst 42 firms assessed were awarded a bottom score of D, Transport & Environment said it wanted to single out 25 firms that were responsible for a disproportionate share of air travel emissions, but had not set any business travel targets.

The list features a host of high profile companies with ambitious sustainability goals in place, including Accenture, KPMG, Apple, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Holcim, Meta, and Google owner Alphabet. Collectively, the group of just 25 firms accounts for 36 per cent of all the aviation-related emissions from the more than 300 companies included in the analysis.

Transport & Environment said if these 25 companies reduced their air travel emissions by 50 per cent or more, they could deliver 31 per cent of reductions required across all the companies studied.

Transport & Environment maintains that a 50 per cent reduction in overall business travel is needed this decade to keep aviation in line with a 1.5C-compatible decarbonisation pathway.

The campaign group has also singled out a number of multinationals for failing to take action to tackle their aviation emissions despite public pledges to align their businesses with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Amazon, GSK, Danone, Unilever, and Google were all accused of failing to take significant steps to curb aviation emissions, despite having ambitious net zero goals in place.

Denise Auclair, corporate travel manager at Transport & Environment, said companies that were "top flyers" had an "outsized responsibility to cut down their flying".

"They must urgently set targets or risk losing out to competitors," she said. "There are no excuses for not taking action. Peers in their sector have set ambitious targets, so what is stopping laggards like KPMG and Accenture from doing the same?"

BusinessGreen reached out to a number of the companies included in the report for a comment on the findings.

A spokesperson from GSK pointed to the phamaceutical company's targets to reduce its carbon footprint by 80 per cent by 2030 against a 2020 baseline, rising to 90 per cent in 2045. "These targets have been approved by the Science Based Target Initiative's Corporate Net Zero Standard, and include business travel, which accounts for less than one per cent of our overall footprint," the spokesperson said. "In addition, we are a member of EV100 and have committed to transitioning 100 per cent of our global vehicle fleet to electric or hybrid vehicles. While we know there is more to do, we are making good progress against our targets, including reducing operational emissions by 10 per cent between 2022-2023."

A spokesperson from KPMG said the consultancy giant was working to reduce the envionmental impact of business travel as part of its efforts become a net zero emission business by 2030. "We are mindful of the environmental impact of business travel which is why we continue to prioritise reductions in this area," they said. "This ensures that travel remains significantly lower than pre-pandemic level while we also work closely with our travel suppliers to reduce carbon emissions. This forms part of our broader focus on supply chain decarbonisation."

But Transport & Environment has warned most companies are still largely failing to establish plans for reducing emissions-intensive business travel. Of the 328 companies included in the ranking, only 57 have set targets to reduce business travel and just 44 report the full climate impact of their travel, representing a modest increase on 50 and 40 companies, respectively, that had targets and reporting in place last year.

Florence Long of the Aviation Environment Federation said corporate climate targets were being compromised by a blindspot around air travel.

"Years after the corporate world learnt to connect and collaborate with fewer flights, many companies are yet to lift a finger to act on the climate footprint of their business flying," she said. "It is imperative that companies set tangible goals and binding commitments to achieve lower levels of business flying. Without these concerted actions, net zero pledges will simply become empty words,"

However, 16 companies were awarded an A grade by the Travel Smart Campaign ranking, five more than last year.

And five companies - Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Fidelity International, ABN Amro and Novo Nordisk - were applauded by the campaigners for achieving their 'gold standard', having pledged to report on air travel emissions and deliver an absolute reduction of 50 per cent or more by 2025 or sooner.

Transport & Environment is calling on governments to set mandates for businesses to reduce travel emissions, report the full impacts of their air travel, and include business flying emissions reduction targets in their national climate transition plans.

Transport & Environment's ranking comes just a day after Sustainable Aviation - an industry group of UK airports, airline operators, aerospace manufacturers, and navigation service providers - updated its net zero roadmap.

The roadmap argues the UK's aviation sector will be able to accommodate significant growth in passengers through to 2050 while reducing its emissions levels from just under 40 million tonnes of CO2 a year currently to net zero by 2050.

While conceding the costs of the net zero transition will result in "slightly lower demand" as ticket prices rise, the group claimed the transition to cleaner aviation can take place without any demand reduction policies fom government.

The roadmap predicts 14 per cent of the emissions reductions between 2019 and 2050 would be the result of the "demand reduction impact of decarbonisation costs", 39 per cent would come from the transition to sustainable aviation fuels, 16 per cent from the transition to electric and hydrogen flight, and 13 per cent each from upgrades to the existing fossil-fuel powered fleet and the use of credible carbon offsets.

"Our transition to net zero flight will not only safeguard and grow aviation's contribution to the UK economy but also create thousands of new jobs," said Matt Gorman, chair of Sustainable Aviation group, and sustainability director at Heathrow. "By leveraging our existing strengths as an aviation nation, we can lead the world in green aviation technology.

"Great strides have been taken in recent years, including the universal adoption of the 2050 net zero target, world-first 100 per cent transatlantic SAF flight from London and test flights using hydrogen aircraft here in the UK."

The industry group is now calling on the government to deliver on its pledge to have at least five SAF plants under construction by next year, while taking action that strengthens the UK's position as a world-leading innovator of aerospace technologies.

