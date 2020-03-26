Subsidies
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
New study shows public wants renewables - but the government is not listening
The polling is remarkably consistent - the public wants to see more renewables projects
Tidal wave of MPs call for step-change in state support for marine renewables
91 MPs have signed a letter urging Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry to introduce new policies to support wave and tidal stream technologies
European Commission launches investigation into UK Capacity Market
Probe will determine whether subsidy scheme is in line with EU State Aid rules following shock court ruling last year
UK has biggest fossil fuel subsidies in the EU, finds commission
Subsidies for coal, oil and gas are not falling despite EU pledges to tackle climate change
Gove argues 'fourth agricultural revolution' can help slash environmental impacts
Environment Secretary warns of turbulence from 'no deal' Brexit, but predicts that embracing new technology and subsidy reform can ensure a greener and more productive future for UK farming
Investors urge G20 to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2020
Investors worth $742bn in assets urge world leaders to help tackle financial risks by setting a 2020 deadline to end fossil fuel subsidies across biggest economies
'Daylight robbery': MPs display 'Halloween horror' at solar tariff changes
MPs, Solar Trade Association and National Farmers Union urge government to maintain "fair" export tariff payments for small-scale solar
Industry urges government to clear path for 'subsidy-free' onshore wind farms - yet again
Leading renewable energy developers write to Business Secretary to call for rethink on clean energy contract auctions
In reverse gear? Government confirms cuts to electric vehicle grants
As the CCC calls on the government to strengthen efforts to tackle vehicle emissions, the government announces it is to slash electric vehicle grants by £1,000
Tilting at 'windmills': Trump's energy and climate policy rollback faces fresh blows
Courts continue to challenge the Trump administration's attempts to dilute environmental rules, but that is not stopping the President raving once again against renewable energy
Prime Minister: Green protections will be 'fundamental' to new UK farming subsidy system
Theresa May reiterates plans to replace CAP with new farming subsidy system that rewards environmental protection work
Solar: Welcome to the only unsubsidised source of power around
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the government's consultation on the Feed-in Tariff scheme and support for solar proves it: there is one rule for renewables and another for non-renewables
Renewables share of UK electricity mix tops 30 per cent
Wind alone generates nearly a fifth of UK power during the first quarter, as renewables share of the power mix continues to climb on both sides of the Atlantic
UK solar power growth halves for second year running
Labour says figures show government's commitment to green energy is 'nothing but an empty PR move'
New report lays bare carbon policy cost confusion
Energy Systems Catapult study concludes that cost of cutting carbon emissions varies by up to £700 a tonne
Could a power price 'cannibalisation effect' put renewables investment at risk?
New report warns high renewables output and plummeting prices could mean future subsidy-free projects struggle to attract investment - but are the concerns valid?
Labour sets out farming policy overhaul to 'end bad environmental practices'
Party seeks farming subsidy regime redesign as it launches raft of policy proposals aimed at boosting animal welfare standards across meat production chain
Green Brexit: Michael Gove confirms green farming subsidy plan
Environment Secretary will today tell farmers that the Common Agricultural Policy will be replaced by a new subsidy regime that incentivises environmentally friendly practices
Is carbon pricing more important than renewables subsidies?
With renewables costs coming down, carbon pricing represents most cost-effective means of decarbonising EU power sector, according to LSE researchers
Batteries set to be major competitor in upcoming capacity market auctions
But rule changes mean there's a sting in the tail for battery developers bidding for a Capacity Market auction
Hive Energy sets sights on giant subsidy-free 350MW solar farm in Kent
Cleve Hill Solar Park Ltd, a joint venture between Hive Energy and Wirsol Energy, would be UK's largest solar farm
Trump administration touts coal subsidy plan
Energy Secretary Rick Perry reveals controversial proposals to ensure higher prices for 'resilient' coal and nuclear power
'Unacceptable': European fossil fuel subsidies top €112bn a year
Report from Overseas Development Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe reveals how EU member states continue to prop up fossil fuel production and demand