Governments have pledged to end harmful subsidies - so why are polluting industries still receiving $2.6tr a year?

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Governments have pledged to end harmful subsidies - so why are polluting industries still receiving $2.6tr a year?

Two major new reports highlight how efforts to phase down inefficient subsidies are making scant progress

Every year the annual G20, G7, and COP Summits feature a recurring row over whether or not governments should commit to phasing out the fossil fuel and agricultural subsidies that artificially reduce the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Over 650 farms assessed to provide new environmental baseline

Survey: Corporate climate progress stalling despite growing financial benefits on offer

Most read
01

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

17 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

16 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

17 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

'The fight of our time': Labour puts climate action at heart of domestic and international agenda

17 September 2024 • 6 min read
05

COP29: Azerbaijan lifts lid on its vision for Baku Climate Summit

17 September 2024 • 12 min read

More on Policy

Can Labour really afford to cut the green farming budget?
Policy

Can Labour really afford to cut the green farming budget?

Reports the budget for the Environmental Land Management Scheme could be cut has united farmers, green campaigners, and former Environment Secretaries in warning the UK's climate goals could be put at risk

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 September 2024 • 7 min read
Business leaders urge governments to deliver 'ambitious and investible' national climate plans
Policy

Business leaders urge governments to deliver 'ambitious and investible' national climate plans

We Mean Business Coalition calls on governments around to the world to provide clear fossil fuel phase out roadmaps and sector specific net zero policies ahead of crucial COP30 Summit

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 September 2024 • 7 min read
Is anyone brave enough? Political leaders need to think bolder and smarter on climate action
Policy

Is anyone brave enough? Political leaders need to think bolder and smarter on climate action

Even today too few political figures are making the strong case for ambitious decarbonisation policies and green investment in terms of improved social and wellbeing outcomes, argues Sizzle's Trewin Restorick

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 16 September 2024 • 3 min read