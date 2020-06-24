Statkraft
Statkraft sells two windfarms to Greencoat in £104m deal
The 43MW Windy Rig wind farm 37.8MW Twentyshilling wind farm are set to be completed in 2021
Report: Solar surge to lead to huge fall in cost of renewables
The cost of renewable technologies will be slashed over the next few decades, according to Norwegian renewable energy giant Statkraft
Statkraft snaps up UK onshore wind developer Airvolution Clean Energy
Purchase beefs up plans to develop 600MW of onshore wind and solar generation in the UK
Statkraft and Statera announce flexible grid alliance
New partnership to boost Statkraft's UK Virtual Power Plant, expanding its capacity to 2GW
SSE partners with Statoil to drive forward Dogger Bank development
50/50 joint venture will see two firms join forces in bid to get three of the four Dogger Bank wind projects to financial close
SSE and Statoil buy out Statkraft's stake in Dogger Bank offshore wind projects
Four projects off North East coast of England with potential 4.8GW capacity now owned by SEE, Statoil and Innogy
Statkraft begins work on second record-breaking Norwegian wind farm
Giant 1GW network will eventually comprise of six separate wind farms, doubling wind capacity in the country
Offshore Wind Accelerator receives £6.4m to help cut industry costs
New funding from nine offshore wind developers aims to boost cost-cutting wind energy innovations
Masdar, Statoil and Statkraft secure £1.3bn for Dudgeon offshore wind farm
Major financial milestone means 402MW wind farm off the Norfolk coast becomes the first CfD-backed offshore wind project to reach financial close
Statkraft gears up for £5.2bn global green energy push
Norwegian government boosts equity of state-owned company by 10bn krone
Masdar buys Dudgeon offshore wind stake for £525m
Abu Dhabi renewable energy company buys half of Statoil's share of the project to take 35 per cent ownership
Green light for £1.5bn Dudgeon offshore wind farm
Norwegian companies Statoil and Statkraft confirm work on 402MW project will begin next year with expected completion in 2017
Will black wind turbine blades be enough to warn off birds?
Group of major wind energy firms, including Statkraft, Statoil and Vattenfall, start pilot projects designed to reduce bird collisions
Statkraft sizes up to Big Six as it pushes into corporate clean power market
Norwegian renewable energy company in talks over pure green energy contracts for big UK businesses
Statoil and Statkraft buy giant Dudgeon offshore wind farm
Warwick Energy sells 560MW project for an undisclosed sum
Statkraft poised to make osmotic power "a reality"
US firm Hydranautics set to supply Norwegian utility with purpose-built membranes that generate electricity from changing water pressure
Statkraft inks £160m deal for Dong's UK offshore wind energy
Power purchase agreement bolsters offshore wind sector as Manchester crane supplier secures multi-million Gwynt y Môr contract
Energy giants pledge support for more ambitious EU carbon target
SSE, DONG and Statkraft among firms calling for 2020 emissions reduction target to be raised from 20 to 25 per cent
E.ON backs Carbon Trust's Offshore Wind Accelerator
As the eighth investor to join OWA, E.ON's contribution brings total investment in the project to £9.2m
Winners announced as £75bn offshore wind revolution gets under way
Government hopes newly awarded Round 3 offshore development zones will deliver a quarter of the UK's electricity needs by 2020
Atlantis eyes India's first marine energy project
Company begins feasibility study for 100MW tidal-energy plant in Gulfs of Kutch and Khambhat
Norway debuts world's first osmotic power plant
Statkraft debuts osmosis-based power plant, talks up prospects of 25MW facility
Tidal-powered datacentre gets funding boost
Statkraft invests £4.6m in innovative Scottish energy project
Forewind consortium to spread offshore project risk
As energy giants put finishing touches to Round 3 offshore wind tenders, new consortium raises speculation as to whether joint ventures are in breach of bidding rules