Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's first Budget elicits a decidedly mixed reaction from the green economy
Jeremy Hunt to use Budget address to ramp up clean energy investment and push back against 'narrative of decline', but campaigners fear government is failing to do enough to lift barriers to green investment
The Treasury is planning to provide regional zones with £80m in tax incentives and government funding to help drive investment in key areas, including green business and technology
Next week's Budget will feature a wide-ranging new clean energy package designed to mobilise £20bn of investment in the UK, Treasury confirms
Jeremy Hunt faces fresh call to cut VAT on public EV chargers and pull forward £6bn energy efficiency programme
Green groups call on government to deliver more ambitious clean energy transition plan, as Scottish Power boss warns UK risks squandering renewables opportunity
Latest industry figures show electric models continue to grow in demand as car market starts to recover from supply chain issues
New Public Buildings Energy Efficiency Report warns nine in 10 public buildings will need upgrading in the next seven years to meet climate goals
Coalition of trade bodies representing over 750 firms from across the energy industry writes to Jeremy Hunt to warn that action is needed in Spring Budget to unleash green investment