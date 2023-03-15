Spring Budget

A tale of missing 'E's: The green economy reacts to the Spring Statement

Policy

A tale of missing 'E's: The green economy reacts to the Spring Statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's first Budget elicits a decidedly mixed reaction from the green economy

clock 15 March 2023 • 25 min read
Spring Budget: Chancellor touts plans to make UK a 'science and tech superpower'

Policy

Spring Budget: Chancellor touts plans to make UK a 'science and tech superpower'

Jeremy Hunt to use Budget address to ramp up clean energy investment and push back against 'narrative of decline', but campaigners fear government is failing to do enough to lift barriers to green investment

clock 14 March 2023 • 5 min read
Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

Investment

Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

The Treasury is planning to provide regional zones with £80m in tax incentives and government funding to help drive investment in key areas, including green business and technology

clock 13 March 2023 • 4 min read
Spring Budget: Chancellor to press button on clean energy reset with £20bn carbon capture pledge

Energy

Spring Budget: Chancellor to press button on clean energy reset with £20bn carbon capture pledge

Next week's Budget will feature a wide-ranging new clean energy package designed to mobilise £20bn of investment in the UK, Treasury confirms

clock 10 March 2023 • 5 min read
Chancellor urged to scrap EV 'pavement tax', boost energy efficiency spending

Taxation

Chancellor urged to scrap EV 'pavement tax', boost energy efficiency spending

Jeremy Hunt faces fresh call to cut VAT on public EV chargers and pull forward £6bn energy efficiency programme

clock 09 March 2023 • 5 min read
Over half of Brits back faster switch to clean energy

Energy

Over half of Brits back faster switch to clean energy

Green groups call on government to deliver more ambitious clean energy transition plan, as Scottish Power boss warns UK risks squandering renewables opportunity

clock 07 March 2023 • 7 min read
SMMT: Electric vehicles represented nearly a quarter of all new car sales in February

Automotive

SMMT: Electric vehicles represented nearly a quarter of all new car sales in February

Latest industry figures show electric models continue to grow in demand as car market starts to recover from supply chain issues

clock 06 March 2023 • 3 min read
How it could take a century to meet public buildings' climate goals

Buildings

How it could take a century to meet public buildings' climate goals

New Public Buildings Energy Efficiency Report warns nine in 10 public buildings will need upgrading in the next seven years to meet climate goals

clock 27 February 2023 • 6 min read
Energy industry warns Chancellor UK green growth is now at 'severe risk'

Policy

Energy industry warns Chancellor UK green growth is now at 'severe risk'

Coalition of trade bodies representing over 750 firms from across the energy industry writes to Jeremy Hunt to warn that action is needed in Spring Budget to unleash green investment

clock 03 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read