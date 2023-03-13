Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

The Treasury is set to unveil plans for 12 'Investment Zones' across the UK as part of Wednesday's Spring Budget, each backed by £80m in funding designed to boost local growth in green business, technology, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and the creative industries.

The government announced this evening that the dozen "high-growth" Investment Zones will include eight areas already identified in England, as well a further four across Scotland and Northern Ireland that are yet to be chosen. The Treasury said it intended to agree final plans with local authorities and devolved governments to deliver the new Zones by the end of this year.

The government said the Investment Zones, which build on plans first touted in the Autumn Statement last year, marked a "pioneering new approach to accelerate research and development in the UK's most budding industries", including the green economy and clean technologies.

Further details behind the plan are set to be revealed in the Budget on Wednesday, but the Treasury said each Zone would be backed by an £80m package over five years, including "generous tax incentives" designed to "bring opportunity into areas which have traditionally underperformed economically".

On top of tax relief, the funding for the zones can be used to improve skills, provide specialised business support, strengthen the planning system, or invest in local infrastructure, the Treasury explained.

The areas are to be clustered around existing research institutions such as universities and will be focused on driving growth in one of the five key sectors previously identified as priorities by the UK government: the green economy, technology, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and creative industries.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Investment Zones would be focused on "local wealth creation and local decision-making to unblock obstacles to regeneration".

"From unleashing opportunity through new Investment Zones, to a new approach to accelerating R&D in city regions, we are delivering on our key priority to supercharge growth across the country," he said.

The eight proposed Investment Zones in England include the Mayoral administration areas of East Midlands, Greater Manchester, and the Liverpool city region, South Yorkshire, Tees Valley, West Midlands, and West Yorkshire, and the proposed North East Mayoral Combined Authority.

It comes as the government faces huge pressure from businesses, civil society, and political opponents to urgently provide a more stable and attractive policy and investment environment that can maintain the UK's competitiveness in the face of growing global competition for green investment.

With US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) promising $369bn in tax incentives and subsidies for domestic clean technology investments, and the EU Commission poised to bolster its green regulatory regime and funding programmes via a new Net Zero Industry Act, UK green business hopes are pinned on the government coming forward with its own ambitious strategy to prevent an exodus of green investment.

The Treasury kicked off its response to the increased competitive threat on Friday with the announcement it plans to incorporate a clean energy "reset" in the Budget, backed by £20bn of investment over 20 years to support carbon capture and storage and clean energy projects. Further details on the new plans are expected on Wednesday, alongside accompanying plans to ramp up support for new nuclear projects.

The Chancellor is also expected to provide investment for the rollout of 'Levelling Up Partnerships' across England to help local regeneration, backed by "deep dives" carried out by a partnership of local MPs, councils, business and civil society figures to identify each area's unique challenges and opportunities.

The moves are set to come alongside the announcement of the 26 successful bidders for a share of £100m in government R&D investment through its Innovation Accelerators funding programme, including a net zero project led by the University of Strathclyde to accelerate the adoption of automated ultrasonic inspection during welding and additive manufacturing, the Treasury revealed.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the UK government's aim was to transform the UK into "a scientific and technologic superpower, not only pushing our country forward, but the whole world".

"Cutting-edge innovation starts at a local level," she said. "That's why these plans to invest £100m into 26 ground-breaking projects in Glasgow, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands are so important, supporting them to become the future centres of research and innovation in the United Kingdom."

The latest news came as trade bodies representing the automotive and steel industries this week stepped up calls for increased government support, amidst warning they risked losing out in the international race to secure green investment.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer stepped up his attacks on the government's economic record, accusing Hunt of putting forward underpowered plans that risked resulting in a period of "managed decline".