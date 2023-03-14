Spring Budget: Chancellor touts plans to make UK a 'science and tech superpower'

Jeremy Hunt is tomorrow expected to showcase the government's plans to "harness British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower", as he prepares to deliver a Spring Budget designed to drive "long term, sustainable, healthy growth".

The Chancellor is set to position the Budget as a "Budget for Growth" that aims to build on the "stability" restored through his Autumn Statement, which followed the financial crisis triggered by the short-lived premiership of his colleague Liz Truss.

"Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a Budget for growth," Hunt is expected to say. "Not just growth from emerging out of a downturn. But long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people - all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world."

He will promise that the Budget will deliver on the government's goals by "removing the obstacles that stop businesses investing; tackling the labour shortages that stop them recruiting; breaking down the barriers that stop people working; and harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower."

Central to the new plans will be a series of measures designed to catalyse billions of pounds of green infrastructure investment and respond to the competitive threat posed by the US government's Inflation Reduction Act green subsidy programme.

As such, Hunt is expected to provide more details on the Treasury's announcement last week it is to deliver £20bn of funding to carbon capture and clean energy projects over the next 20 years and launch a new competition to deliver the UK's first small modular reactor.

He is also expected to confirm plans for nearly £1bn of funding to be shared between 12 Investment Zones, which will be tasked with providing investment and tax breaks to support strategic industries, including the clean tech sector. And over £60m of funding is to be provided to help public swimming pools cope with soaring energy bills, including £40m that is to be earmarked for energy efficiency projects.

Moreover, Hunt is set to announce reforms to regulations governing the UK's energy bills, which will be designed to bring the bills of households on prepayment meters in line with average direct debit energy bills under the government's Energy Price Guarantee. And in a widely expected move the Treasury has confirmed it will extend the Energy Price Guarantee for all households for another three months, holding bills at current levels until the end of June.

However, it remains to be seen if the government will u-turn on controversial plans to start to roll back its energy bill support packages for non-domestic customers, which are currently set to be curbed from next month, leading to higher energy bills for millions of businesses.

There are also widespread questions as to how far the Budget will go in responding to the £369bn subsidy package on offer through the US IRA and the imminent introduction of the EU's Net Zero Industry Act, which promises to relax state aid rules for green industries across the bloc.

The promise of a new £20bn, 20 year funding programme for the nascent carbon capture sector has been broadly welcomed by industry, but some commentators remain concerned that £1bn a year is unlikely to unlock the level of investment in carbon capture, clean energy, and hydrogen infrastructure that is required to meet climate targets.

Meanwhile, the government is facing calls from the automotive, steel, and manufacturing sectors, among others, to urgently deliver policies and funding that can unlock low carbon investment, including an extension of enhanced capital allowance tax breaks to help drive investment in clean tech supply chains.

And the energy industry is continuing to call on the government to deliver on its promise to ease planning barriers for renewables projects, speed up grid connections, deliver market reforms that can help curb electricity prices, and provide £9bn of energy efficiency fuding during this Parliament.

Today saw the publication of new polling commissioned by environmental charity Possible, which underscored the scale of public support for pro-renewables policies.

The Omnisis poll of over 1,200 people found that 58 per cent of people intending to vote Conservative at the next election want to see more renewables deployed to bring down bills, and this was the most popular measure to tackle the energy cost crisis among these voters.

The polling also revealed that 88 per cent of the public agree that it's important for the government to tackle energy costs, and 75 per cent think that the cost of energy should be a factor in deciding whether to deploy more onshore wind.

"It's March but most of us are still reaching for our blankets and hot water bottles," said Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible. "So it's little surprise that bringing down bills remains a top priority for the public. One of the quickest ways to bring down the cost of energy would be to lift the ban on onshore wind, a source of power that was up to nine times cheaper than gas power last year. As the Chancellor prepares his Budget, he should listen to the public calling for more support on household bills, and his own voters who know that renewables are the key to cleaner, cheaper energy, not funnelling billions into unproven technologies that lock in our reliance on expensive fossil fuels."

Hunt is expected to use his Budget tomorrow to push back against what he regards as a "declinist" narrative and showcase a raft of British business success stories.

But he will be speaking against a backdrop where many of the UK's most influential business bodies and think tanks - including the Institute of Directors and the CBI, as well as a host of green groups - are deeply concerned that without urgent action to bolster the UK's attractiveness to green investors the UK risks losing out in the global race to secure investment in the industries of tomorrow.

This article was updated at 9:10am to include the Treasury announcement the Energy Price Guarantee is to be extended.