Energy industry warns Chancellor UK green growth is now at 'severe risk'

Five trade associations from across the energy industry have today become the latest voices to warn the Chancellor that the UK risks squandering its leadership in the global clean energy transition, unless measures are introduced in the Spring Budget to catalyse investment in a new wave of low carbon infrastructure projects.

The chief executives of RenewableUK, Energy UK, the Nuclear Industry Association, Scottish Renewables, and Solar Energy, who together represent over 750 businesses, have written to Jeremy Hunt to warn that clean energy developers are facing significant economic headwinds that could undermine British competitiveness and jeopardise hopes of meeting the UK's net zero emissions targets.

"Despite our industry's commitment to the low carbon energy transition, we are concerned that there is no clear government plan to deliver green economic growth and continue attracting clean energy investment into the UK," the letter states. "At present, inflation, unfavourable exchange rates, and rising costs of raw materials and labour are pushing up prices across all sectors of the economy. Clean energy is no exception."

It adds that "many developers and supply chain companies were seeing very small margins before, which will now disappear completely without a more sustainable approach to pricing clean energy solutions, and a reformed capital allowances regime".

The letter also echoes recent criticism from the CBI and others that the UK risks losing out in the race to secure international investment in the clean energy transition following the adoption of new clean tech subsidy programmes from the US and EU.

"The UK can no longer take its competitive advantage as a mature market for granted," the letter states. "The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, the REPowerEU package and further interventions on state aid rules expected in the EU offer an attractive proposition for clean energy investors. The IRA alone offers $216bn worth of tax credits to companies investing in clean energy and transport. By contrast, the UK has created an Energy Profits Levy with 91 per cent investment relief for oil and gas, but an Electricity Generators Levy with zero per cent relief for clean power generators."

The group is calling on the government to use the upcoming Spring Budget to introduce a new investment allowance as part of the Electricity Generators Levy to level the playing field with fossil fuels and undertake wider reforms to the UK's capital allowance regime to help drive investment in clean energy projects.

"These changes will ensure that the investment case for low carbon energy projects in the UK remains strong enough to meet our ambitious Net Zero and energy security targets," the letter states. "Government should not underestimate the importance of delivering a clear signal to investors in the short term. With many clean energy projects already delaying Final Investment Decision (FID) and supply chain companies squeezed by the energy crisis and inflationary pressures, a tangible step like enhanced capital allowances announced in the Spring Budget will do more to persuade investors than the promises of a future plan for economic growth."

Dan McGrail, CEO at RenewableUK, warned that without urgent action the UK's long term competitiveness was being put at risk. "If the UK is to stay ahead in the global race for clean energy and drive consumer bills down, we need the Chancellor to adopt bold measures in the Spring Budget to retain and boost private investment in the energy transition," he said. "The significant threats which the renewable energy sector faces are putting at risk our ability to deliver green growth and meet the government's vital Net Zero target. Investments in renewable energy and new supply chains may dry up unless the Chancellor takes decisive action and implements the key measures which we have set out in our letter to secure tens of thousands of high quality jobs and attract billions in private investment."

His comments were echoed by Energy UK CEO, Emma Pinchbeck, who warned "the investment climate for UK low carbon generation has worsened over recent months".

"Increased costs and renewed international competition risk squandering the UK's lead as a clean technology pioneer," she said. "Government must - at the very least - reform the capital allowances regime to keep investment and industry here in the UK; we need this low carbon infrastructure to power our economy cheaply and get bills down in the long run."

A Treasury spokesperson declined to be drawn on the contents of the upcoming Budget, but stressed that "the government is taking significant action to encourage investment in renewable generation including committing £30bn to support the domestic green industrial revolution from March 2021 to April 2028".

"Our Contracts for Difference scheme has been hugely successful in driving the deployment of renewable energy with our most recent auction delivering a record capacity of almost 11GW of clean energy," they added. "To date CfD generators have received almost £6 billion net in price support through the scheme."