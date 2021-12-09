Southampton

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

Energy

ExxonMobil, SGN, and Green Investment Group are exploring the potential for a major new hydrogen production and carbon capture facility on the south coast

clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
