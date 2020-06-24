South Africa
'A moral imperative': Archbishop Tutu and Al Gore call for fossil fuel divestment
The veteran political campaigners drew parallels between the climate activism of young people like Greta Thunberg and anti-apartheid activism in the 1980s
UK Climate Investments ramps up support for South African renewables projects
Joint venture between Green Investment Group and UK government to invest £14m in development of 254MW of South African renewables projects
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
South Africa set to introduce long-awaited carbon tax in June
The levy will make polluters report and pay for their emissions, but experts say the starting rate is too low to spur a rapid shift to clean energy
Global briefing: California backs 2045 carbon-free energy target
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
'Science and innovation has no borders': UK government announces £56m investment in South Africa battery storage project
Theresa May uses Africa trip to announce major investment in clean energy programme
How climate change battles are increasingly being fought, and won, in court
Around the world courts are stepping in when politicians fail to act, with South Africa's government the latest to lose a groundbreaking climate lawsuit with judges ruling against its plans for a new coal-fired power station
Report: Wind and solar are half the cost of new coal in South Africa
New analysis reveals dramatic cost reductions mean clean energy is now far cheaper than coal power
New Development Bank raises $450m in first green bond sale
Cash raised by the bank's first green bond sale will be used to support clean energy projects in BRIC nations
South Africa secures energy boost from 80MW Noupoort wind farm
New wind farm comes online in Northern Cape region, as ACWA Power 120MW wind farm moves closer towards completion in Morocco
Mainstream Renewable Power bags multimillion African investment deal
Clean energy firm aims to construct over 1,300MW new wind and solar capacity in Africa by 2018
Emerging markets deliver profit surge for Mainstream Renewable Power
Fresh focus on emerging markets drags renewables business from €46.6m loss in 2014 to €96m profit in the full year to the end of 2015
New Development Bank approves $811m in green energy loans
First round of lending sees clean energy projects win major funding in India, China, Brazil and South Africa
Mainstream celebrates rapid South African wind farm deployment
Noupoort Wind Farm goes from financial close to grid connection in just one year
Insurance firm turns to planting trees in South Africa to combat drought risk
The country's biggest agricultural insurer is working to actively reduce drought risk with a vanguard project to restore living landscapes
Emerging economies beat industrialised nations in clean energy investments
New report finds over half of clean energy investments went to 55 emerging markets last year
Brazil unveils ambitious carbon reduction plan ahead of Paris climate talks
Country will cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 against a 2005 baseline in latest wave of climate action plans
How renewable energy auctions are slashing clean energy costs
Detailed new guide from IRENA reveals how auction schemes are pushing down the cost of renewable energy in more than 60 markets
Mainstream on track to secure latest South African wind farm deals
Ireland-based developer already in process of delivering about 850MW of wind and solar power in the country
SunEdison moves into hydropower in $1.4bn investment surge
World's biggest clean energy development company invests $1.4bn in hydro, solar and wind assets across three continents
Boeing aims to quit fossil fuel habit with tobacco-based jet fuel
Pilot project with South African Airways involving nicotine-free tobacco plant can lower emissions and preserve agrucultural jobs, company says
Mainstream Renewable Power launches Lekela Power $1.9bn African development vehicle
Renewable energy developer teams up with private equity firm Actis to launch pan-African "renewable energy generation platform"
Mainstream powers forward with $760m South African wind energy project portfolio
Leading renewable energy developer announces that it has reached financial close on three giant wind farm projects
China to target aviation next year in national carbon trading scheme
Reuters reports scheme will cover six industrial sectors, as South Africa prepares for carbon tax