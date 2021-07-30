Global Briefing: In-person COP15 biodiversity talks braced for delay to 2022

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including EU's carbon border row with China, and fresh climate goals from Israel and Indonesia
COP15 biodiveristy summit braced for third Covid-19 delay The crucial COP15 UN biodiversity summit in Kunming, China, which had been set to take place in October is now facing yet another delay, with...
