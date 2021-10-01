Global Briefing: China emissions on track to peak by mid 2020s

clock • 9 min read
China's highest wind farm in Yunnan Province
Image:

China's highest wind farm in Yunnan Province

Plus Ford's major $11.8bn EV investment in the US, Germany's election fallout, the latest on India's NDC, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

China's emissions on track to peak by mid-2020s China's CO2 emissions are on track to peak by the mid-2020s, ahead of its stated target of 2030, according to the IEA. The findings, taken from the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Ellie Goulding takes on COP26 Advocate role for Glasgow summit

'The revolution is on': Bertrand Piccard predicts zero emission flight to reach mainstream by mid-2030s

Most read
01

'Renewable energy that acts like baseload power': Plans unveiled for major Morocco-UK clean power link

• 2 min read
02

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read
03

Investors holding $29tr in assets demand 1,600 firms set science-based climate goals

• 4 min read
04

Net zero aviation fund backs wireless plane charging and hydrogen refuelling projects

• 2 min read
05

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read

More on Energy

The Tevva e-truck weighs in at 7.5 tonnes | Credit:Tevva
Automotive

Tevva plots first electric truck factory in London

The firm's e-truck is set to be rolled out mid-2022 with a view to producing 3,000 each year by 2023

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
All businesses must have committed to achieving net zero by 2050 at the latest to bid for government contracts
Policy

Businesses must commit to net zero to bid for major government contracts

New measures coming into effect from this week ensure companies have to have net zero strategies in place before they can bid for government contracts worth over £5m a year

Bea Tridimas
clock • 3 min read
The speakers were quizzed by the BBC's Roger Harrbin at the Net Zero Festival
Risk

Only policy action can avert 'carbon bubble' chaos, experts warn

Net Zero Festival: Leading figures from IEA, Carbon Tracker and Ceres unite in calls for more ambitious government action to shift away from fossil fuels

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 3 min read