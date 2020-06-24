Solar Trade Association
Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force
As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid
More than half of councils demand tougher building standards than Westminster
STA research reveals more than half of local authorities require developers to outperform building regulations set by Westminster, amid concerns government will remove crucial powers
The next wave of corporate renewables procurement in the UK
Solar Trade Association's Aleksandra Klassen and Nicholas Gall have some top tips for UK corporates considering a solar PPA
Government urged to save solar export tariff
Solar Trade Association calls on UK energy minister to allow ongoing payments to small generators for power fed into the grid
Incentivise grid flexibility to drive deep decarbonisation, UK energy firms urge
Open letter to Claire Perry calls for incentives to unlock flexibility services and drive better utilisation of the power grid
BP returns to solar with $200m Lightsource investment
Oil giant to acquire 43 per cent in Europe's largest solar developer, which will be rebranded Lightsource BP
Energy trade bodies and MPs switch on Smart Power Industries Alliance
Cross party group of MPs, National Grid, RenewableUK, the REA, Solar Trade Association and others establish joint body to promote decarbonisation via smart technologies
Going Dutch: Lightsource continues international push with Netherlands launch
Developer targets Dutch solar market following expansion in North America and Asia
BEIS data digest: Your need-to-know guide to the latest energy stats
From a sharp slowdown in solar deployment to an uptick in smart meter connections and the troubles with ECO, we've gathered all the latest facts and figures on the UK energy system in one easy guide
Solar deployment nosedives as Feed-in Tariff cuts begin to bite
Analysis from Solar Trade Association suggests solar deployment on homes has dropped 75 per cent, while installations on larger rooftops has dropped 65 per cent
'Urgent' action needed to boost flexibility of UK power system
UKERC report calls for battery storage and DSR boosts to ensure energy security and avoid rising costs of renewables integration
Giving solar access to Contracts for Difference auction could pave way for subsidy-free renewables, industry argues
Solar Trade Association warns deployment of large scale solar has plummeted since policy changes, arguing government should now allow technology to compete in upcoming CfD rounds
Solar thermal industry warns it has been left 'in limbo' by government RHI review
Businesses and environmental groups urge Energy Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe to retain incentives for key renewable heat technology
UK solar industry fighting for survival after losing up to one third of workforce
Jobs in UK solar fall by an estimated 32 per cent in 12 months following subsidy cuts, with recovery hopes now pinned on new build installations, overseas expansion and satellite technologies such as battery storage
Gaelectric powers up 4MW Irish wind farm
The €9m Roosky wind farm will generate enough electricity to power around 2,200 homes every year
Solar thermal makes tepid progress under RHI
Latest government figures show solar thermal made up just two per cent of applications under the non-domestic RHI, and 12 per cent under the domestic scheme
Industry insists solar still a good investment for householders, despite tariff cuts
Trade body calculates domestic solar installations can still deliver tax-free rates of return of five per cent under new tariff
Industry aims to extend life of solar panels with new Repair Agreement
Solar Trade Association launches new guidelines designed to make it easier for solar installers to undertake repair work
Solar capacity in Scotland soars by over a quarter
New figures confirm capacity has risen from to 140MW to 179MW in the past year
Government proposes major VAT hike for domestic solar installations
Proposal to boost VAT rate from five per cent to 20 per cent likely to add £900 to the average cost of domestic solar projects, say campaigners
Further 576 jobs axed as solar industry struggles in face of imminent subsidy cuts
Job losses this year are now close to 1,800 with further layoffs in the pipeline, industry warns
Decision time for government as solar feed-in tariff consultation closes
The controversial consultation on renewable energy subsidy cuts closes today, leaving the government facing a raft of alternative proposals on how to save the solar industry
Industry warns government solar subsidy cuts put 27,000 jobs at risk
Solar Trade Association draws on new figures to highlight potential impact of planned feed-in tariff review
New heating and hot water energy label rules could boost renewables market
Systems required to display a label rating from A+++ to G as of Saturday