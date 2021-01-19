Solar Trade Association rebrands as Solar Energy UK

Revamped trade body aims to 'lead the solar and energy storage industries into a brighter subsidy-free era'

The sun has set on the Solar Trade Association, ahead of a new dawn for the trade body as it this week's relaunches as Solar Energy UK.

The organisation - which represents over 230 companies from across the solar and energy storage sectors - yesterday announced that after 41 years as the Solar Trade Association (STA) the trade body has decided to rebrand with a new name and website.

The organisation said the new name would better speak to the body's geographical remit and its coverage of the entire solar industry value-chain, including technology start-ups, manufacturers, and digital service providers, as well as installers.

"Our new brand reflects how the industry has become established player in the UK energy sector," said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett. "We've grown as a trade association, with the ambition to lead the solar and energy storage industries into a brighter subsidy-free era.

"We're changing to increase our influence, attract more members, raise the profile of solar energy in the UK and build more partnerships for the future. It's a sign of the confidence we know exists across the entire solar energy value-chain."

His comments were echoed by Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of trade body SolarPower Europe, who said "the UK is a key market for solar, and Solar Energy UK remains a critical partner to drive the energy transition towards climate neutrality".

"We look forward to further collaboration, especially in the context of COP26 which is set to be held in Glasgow, and with the UK government pledging to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050," she added.

The rebranding follows a turbulent decade for the UK solar industry, which grew rapidly in the first half of the decade before controversial subsidy cuts led to a slump in investment and widespread job losses.

However, in recent years plummeting solar technology costs and emerging energy storage and flexible grid services have led to a revival across much of the sector as new unsubsidised projects have started to come online.

The government also confirmed last year that onshore renewables projects, such as solar farms, would be able to compete for state-backed clean power contracts, providing a further boost to the sector's prospects.

As such, Solar Energy UK said it was looking to deliver a comprehensive programme of activity for 2021 in support of its goal of delivering 40GW of solar energy capacity by 2030.