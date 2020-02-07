Let's start building the future

  • Chris Hewett, Solar Trade Association
Chris Hewett of the Solar Trade Association argues that the government's proposed Future Homes Standard could turbocharge the net zero transition, but only if it acts as a floor, not a ceiling, for local rules

As the UK prepares to host the crucial COP 26 conference, it's time to take housing's role in delivering net zero seriously. The UK's low carbon future, including the electrification of heating and the...

