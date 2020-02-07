Let's start building the future
Chris Hewett of the Solar Trade Association argues that the government's proposed Future Homes Standard could turbocharge the net zero transition, but only if it acts as a floor, not a ceiling, for local rules
As the UK prepares to host the crucial COP 26 conference, it's time to take housing's role in delivering net zero seriously. The UK's low carbon future, including the electrification of heating and the...
Record (circuit) breakers: UK Power Networks trials 'world's fastest' green grid technology
New devices trialled on London's electricity network have the potential to ease rollout of renewable heat and power while delivering cost savings, UKPN claims
Polling: Environmental concern rises amid robust support for renewables
YouGov poll indicates the environment is now the third top issue among voters behind health and Brexit
Eurostar takes on airlines with direct London to Amsterdam trains
Channel Tunnel service claims CO2 from new direct high-speed rail link between UK and Dutch capitals is 80 per cent lower than flight
