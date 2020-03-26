soil
How digital tech can transform farming and food systems
Method's John Oswald considers the impact new technologies will have on the future of farming
Scientists reveal promising results for fertiliser pellets made from captured carbon
Pellets made with captured CO2 could be used as a lower carbon fertiliser
Indigo Agriculture's bold plan to reward farmers for burying one trillion tons of CO2 in soil
A pioneering ag-tech company is working to tackle one of the world's biggest sources of emissions
MPs raise alarm over nitrate pollution 'time bomb'
Environmental Audit Committee calls for robust new regulatory and enforcement regime to tackle soil and water pollution
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals
UN: Soil health 'essential' to beating climate change and meeting SDGs
UN's agriculture chief warns of hunger danger and climate change struggles unless work is undertaken to boost soil health around the world
Green growth: British soil-free farming start-up prepares for first harvest
Airponix technology uses a nutrient-rich 'fog' instead of soil to grow vegetables, promising yields up to 50 times higher than commercial growers
UK farmers to be given first ever targets on soil health
New bill will be first step by ministers to protect and restore soil as fears grow over a future soil fertility crisis
'Massive untapped potential': Farms could save a gigatonne of carbon every year by managing soil better
Peer-reviewed study suggests widespread use of effective farming practices can boost yields and deliver dramatic carbon savings
The Lancet: Air, water and soil pollution costs globe $4.6tr a year
Comprehensive Lancet research says governments have neglected tackling pollution that causes immense economic damage and nine million early deaths a year
Soil crisis means vegetable shortages could be sign of things to come
AECOM's Robert Spencer argues urgent action is required to improve soil quality - and Brexit could provide an opportunity to improve soil management