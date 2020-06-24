Socially Responsible Investment
Podcast: How can we build a more responsible capitalism?
Matt Crossman of Rathbones Investment Management believes capitalism is under huge pressure for change, and argues sustainable finance can be a key part of the solution
Sustainable funds attract record levels of investment
First six months of 2019 saw record €36.9bn transferred into sustainable funds in Europe, according to research by Morningstar
These food giants are seizing the 'fake meat' opportunity
Investors worth $5.3tr report Unilever, Tesco, and Nestle are leading the pack when it comes to plant-based protein
Responsible investors must view ESG and financial data through same lens
Business are doing more to become sustainable, but our investment community doesn't make it easy to assess progress, argues EPRA's Hassan Sabir
MSCI broadens ESG coverage to take in 32,000 funds
Expanded coverage to help investors track ESG fund performance
Investors launch co-ordinated effort to force corporate climate disclosure
Group of 88 investors reveal plan to engage major companies they think are not coming clean on climate risk
Managing the magnitude of the energy transition
The shift to green power represents a huge structural shift and potentially has a major impact on investment decisions, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam for new ESG investment qualification to take place on 1 December
Green building society Ecology announces record profits
Ecology Building Society last week announced record profits that topped £1m in 2018, a s demand for socially responsible investment products continues to grow
Why confidence in ESG returns keeps on growing
New reports P reveal investors are turning to ESG products in search of 'improved long-term returns', but hurdles remain as the trend continues its march into the mainstream
UK parliament pension fund takes first step towards fossil fuel divestment
Trustees reconsidering rules of investments to take account of climate change risk
Global sustainable investing assets surge to $30tr in 2018
ESG and impact investing has grown across all regions by 34 per cent in total since 2016
UBS announces coal financing ban and boosts green investments
Banking giant on track to double penetration of sustainable investments by 2020
The Craftory leads $30m investment round in plant-based NotCo
'Hipster' investment fund joins Jeff Bezos family office in backing pioneering vegan food tech business
AllianzGI broadens sustainable offering with Climate Transition fund launch
New fund to take a 'differentiated approach that goes beyond exclusion'
Cleaner, healthier, and safer - how companies are driving change
Liontrust's Mike Appleby argues the companies best prepared for future market turbulence are those working to make life cleaner, healthier, and safer
The risky business of ESG
Even when companies 'check the boxes' for ESG, they still face risks from climate change
Investors urged to flex muscle in support of just transition
New report argues investors should engage with Just Transition risks in the same way as they are now engaging with environmental risks
Amundi subsidiary teams up with CDP for climate fund launch
Investment giant debuts CPR Invest - Climate Action fund
Climate-concerned investors turn heat up on global food giants
Investor coalition worth $6.5tr demands tougher action on greenhouse gas emissions and water usage from likes of McDonalds, Domino's, Burger King, and KFC
Investec AM unveils inaugural sustainability fund
New SDG-focused equity fund targeting three per cent outperformance
Fears rise around mis-selling of ESG products
New study suggests investors are increasingly concerned some ESG products may not be delivering on their environmental promises
COP24 and the color of money
In a world darkened by distrust and dysfunction, the prismatic hues of big business shined through
'First of a kind': SEEIT energy efficiency fund completes £100m IPO
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc listed on London Stock Exchange following successful fund-raise for pipeline of energy efficiency projects