Responsible fund retail flows reach record £7.1bn in 2020

Investors add £975m in third quarter as responsible and sustainable funds continue to enjoy impressive momentum

Responsible investment funds have seen record retail net inflows of £7.1bn in 2020, with investors adding £975m in the third quarter of the year, figures from the Investment Association (IA) show.

The latest IA fund flows data, published today, show responsible fund assets totalled £40bn at the end of September and now represent three per cent of industry AUM.

IA CEO Chris Cummings said responsible investment funds are "a beacon for how savers can put their money to work to support positive change globally, and our industry can be proud that these funds are reaching new heights of popularity".

Overall, UK savers put £5.3bn into retail funds in Q3, up from £1.9bn at the same time last year.

The data show a divergence between retail investor and institutional appetite in September, with the former investing £1.6bn latter pulling £1.3bn out of funds over the quarter.

Among UK retail investors, fixed income was the best-selling asset class in September with £1.2bn in net sales, as funds in the IA Global Bond sector secured £937m.

Mixed asset was the second best-selling asset class, with £423m of inflows, followed by money market funds with inflows of £281m.

With many funds in the IA UK Direct Property sector having only just ended their suspensions, property funds saw net retail outflows of £18m in September.

Equity funds saw £93m of net outflows for the month, while a combined £161m was redeemed in other funds.

At a fund sector level, Global Bond funds were followed by Global funds with net retail sales of £474m in September.

The worst-selling IA sector in September was Targeted Absolute Return with an outflow of £266m.

While active funds saw positive net retail sales of £336m for the month, this was dwarfed by tracker fund inflows of £1.3bn. At £239bn, tracker fund AUM now represents 18.1 per cent of total industry assets.

Cummings said: "It is… heartening that since the significant outflows in March, net retail sales have continued to recover into September.

"It remains to be seen just how significantly new Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns imposed across the UK and internationally will affect investor behaviour as we head towards the end of 2020."

This article first appeared at Investment Week