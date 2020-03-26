Singapore
Could an economy-wide carbon tax boost public support for climate action?
Policy Exchange report argues a unified carbon tax in the UK with revenues paid as a dividend to taxpayers could cut emissions and tackle carbon leakage
Microsoft inks first Asia renewables deal in Sunseap rooftop solar tie-up
Technology giant will entirely power its Singapore data operations using solar electricity purchased from Sunseap's 60MW multi-rooftop array
Singapore to bring in carbon tax from 2019
Large emittors in Singapore will be charged S$5 per tonne of carbon dioxide from next year, with further price hikes in the pipeline
Singapore to introduce carbon tax to curb emissions
Finance minister reveals plans to impose emissions tax by 2019, with initial price set between S$10 and S$20 per tonne
Could Singapore become the first truly sustainable city?
Chris Large, Senior Partner, Global Action Plan
Apple continues clean energy push with Singapore rooftop solar deal
Tech giant strikes deal with solar firm Sunseap to deliver 100 per cent of its electricity used in Singapore from rooftop solar
Could robot swans help tackle water pollution?
Swan-like water pollution monitors glide across lakes in Singapore tracking water pollution levels
Universities aim to sink shipping emissions
University of Glasgow teams up with Singapore agency to tackle environmental impact of maritime transport
Singapore backs green buildings and data centres with £48m
Government announces five new roadmaps for low carbon technologies in bid to boost energy security and cut carbon emissions
Singapore opens world's largest biodiesel plant
Neste Oil cuts ribbon on giant biofuel facility and promises additional plant in Rotterdam early next year
Asia's cities most vulnerable to climate change effects, says WWF
Poorer cities deemed more susceptible to extreme weather than wealthier centres
Singapore on track to start carbon credit trades by year-end
Senior official says carbon trading initiative to be supported by $500m in clean tech investment, as city-state sets out ambition to become regional carbon trading hub
CarbonNeutral Company targets Asian market
UK-based offsetting firm opens new Singapore office amid growing interest from Asian firms