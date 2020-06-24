Siemens Gamesa
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Siemens announces plan to separate its energy divison
Siemens has confirmed it plans to carve out its energy division, including oil and gas unit and wind business SGRE
Siemens Gamesa launches giant 10MW offshore wind turbine
Makers claim the giant turbine, with each blade the length of a football pitch, will boost yields by 30 per cent