shipping
Fleet of top firms launch project to design ammonia-fuelled ship
Ammonia and hydrogen are seen as potential alternative fuels that could slash emissions from the shipping industry
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
Global Briefing: Tesla cuts price tag for first China-made EVs
First Tesla EVs finished in Shanghai, Austria's Green Party enters government, Germany cuts rail fares for climate, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action
Study: Biofuels could play significant role in green shipping transition
Report outlines potential of shipping fuels from biomass, though points to potential problems with sustainability and supply constraints
Going green on the high seas
The UK can be a leader in green shipping, argues UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive Bob Sanguinetti
Shipping firm MSC joins list of top 10 EU polluters
Mediterranean Shipping Company's fleet was responsible for 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2018, making it the eighth biggest emitter in the bloc
Airlines, shipping firms, and carmakers still in climate slow lane, top investors warn
Just one in five top transport firms have climate plans aligned with a 2C world, Transitions Pathway Initiative finds
Ideas to cut carbon impact of offshore wind maintenance scoop Carbon Trust award
From hybrid ships to hydrogen-powered boats, Carbon Trust awards £300,000 to firms experimenting with low-carbon maintenance crafts
Shipping's climate talks 'in the slow lane', warn campaigners
Negotiators at latest round of shipping industry climate talks ignored calls to impose speed limits that would cut carbon
'AI Captain': Stena Line reveals it has trimmed carbon emissions thanks to smart software
AI tech reduces fuel consumption by identifying the best routes for ferries, company reveals
Shipping efficiency rules and speed limits will cut CO2 - now nations must act
Nations must avoid dangerous path of delay and take strong action on shipping CO2 this week, argues John Maggs of the Clean Shipping Coalition
'Slow steaming': Reducing ship speeds delivering multiple benefits, research finds
Shipping industry should take forward proposals to cut the speed of ships at latest IMO meeting, campaigners say
We are sailing: Norsepower sails slash fuel emissions for Maersk tanker
Norsepower Rotor Sails saved the equivalent of 1,400 tonnes of CO2, independent analysis found
Ministers reject CCC call to include aviation and shipping in UK climate targets
Government disappoints campaigners by insisting shipping and aviation emissions should be dealt with at a UN level
Shipping, oil and gas giants unveil decarbonisation push ahead of UN climate summit
Getting to Zero Coalition aims for zero emission ships by 2030, while oil and gas giants launch 'CCUS Kickstarter' to drive development of carbon capture schemes
Greta, the romance of sail, and the future of global trade
Gavin Allwright of the International Windship Association predicts a bright future for wind-powered shipping
The IPCC's land report shows shipping the potential of sustainable biofuels, but how to get there?
The IPCC says biofuels can play a part in shipping's decarbonisation journey. But with aviation and other sectors circling around a finite resource, shipping needs to invest in exotic options, says Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
All aboard: Sweden's largest hybrid-electric ferry to set sail this summer
New ferry will mainly operate in fully-electric mode, carrying cars, trucks and passengers along a 1.8 kilometre route in southern Sweden
Shipwrecked? Experts warn tankers could become stranded assets in low carbon transition
Investors in shipping industry would be exposed to 'substantial financial risks' if global trade in fossil fuels slumps
UK clean maritime plan targets zero emission-capable ships from 2025
Government says it will consider greenhouse gas and air pollution reduction target for shipping sector as it unveils new green routemap
CDP: Shipping industry failing to pursue essential emissions solutions
Report ranks the world's biggest shipping firms by climate readiness and emphasises need to invest in innovative technologies that can slash sector's emissions
'Poseidon Principles': Banks pledge to align shipping portfolios with climate goals
Eleven banks with a combined shipping finance portfolio of $100bn have pledged to disclose how successfully the assets are aligned with the IMO's emissions reduction strategy
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables