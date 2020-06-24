shale gas
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
Anatomy of a U-turn: How fracking was halted in the UK, and what happens next
Was it climate fears, widespread opposition, earthquakes or incompetent PR which eventually sounded the death knell for shale gas?
Shaky ground: Government announces shock halt to shale gas support
In a shock U-turn the government announces moratorium on fracking in the UK, after report reveals unpredictability of forecasting tremors
'Incompatible with climate policy': Scottish government rules out fracking
Scottish government confirms opposition to shale gas extraction, promising no licences will be issued for the activity
Fracking regulator requests 'extensive' data on tremors at suspended Cuadrilla site
Shale gas operations remain paused at Lancashire site after largest seismic tremor to date was recorded last week
Fracking forced to a halt after largest tremor yet at Cuadrilla site
A 1.55 magnitude tremor stops work at Preston New Road, just days after operations resumed following a seven-month hiatus
UK shale gas reserves may be fraction of what is claimed - study
University of Nottingham says new techniques give lower estimate than in 2013 report
Government opens door to rethink on fracking earthquake limits
As fracking resumes in Lancashire, mixed messages emerge from government as it tones down the pro-shale gas rhetoric but hints at a review of crucial tremor rules
Fracking wipes out any chance of UK hitting net zero target, Labour warns
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls on the government to ban fracking 'once and for all'
Fracking tsar quits with attack on 'highly successful' environmental activists
Natascha Engel slams government for 'political decisions' that have made hampered development of shale gas industry
Fracking plan 'will release same CO2 as 300 million new cars'
Labour study comes as UK government faces pressure from courts and councils
'Climate change effects': High Court brands government fracking guidelines 'unlawful'
Court rules new planning guidance on fracking is unlawful as it failed to adequately consider latest scientific evidence
Cottam closure to take UK coal power plant count down to six
EDF Energy announces closure of Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, citing 'challenging market conditions', as government survey again highlights renewables popularity
Local councils heading for fracking showdown with government
Greater Manchester tells firms they are not welcome as discontent spreads
Government clarifies controversial Claire Perry fracking industry meeting
Labour's Barry Gardiner has accused the Energy and Clean Growth Minister of misleading Parliament over shale gas industry meeting that she 'dropped in on'
Government faces new legal challenge over plans to speed up fracking
Opponents say revised definition of fracking will allow energy firms to bypass planning rules
Fracking risks turning country against Tories, says Zac Goldsmith
Conservative MP says drilling and pollution are 'alarming prospect' for communities
From frackers to Royal Babies: Green Great Britain Week kicks off in face of competing priorities
Start of flagship event championing green growth coincides with start of fracking operations in Lancashire
High Court rules fracking can go ahead
BREAKING: Fracking for shale gas can proceed in the UK for the first time since 2011 as campaigner loses legal appeal
UK jails 'first environmental protestors since 1932' over anti-fracking blockade
The men 'deserve our gratitude, not a prison term', Greenpeace's executive director said, after judge handed them 15-16 month sentences
Government green lights second Cuadrilla fracking well
Drilling set to start within weeks, after government controversially signs off on latest fracking project
Labour is divided over its proposed fracking ban - Cuadrilla chief
Accusation comes only weeks before the UK's first fracking in seven years
Government faces court action over 'illegal' planning policy
Friends of the Earth says revised national planning policy makes it 'virtually impossible' for councils to refuse fracking schemes
BEIS scales back public opinion research on fracking
Government ends quarterly gauging of attitudes to fracking, nuclear, electric vehicles and smart meters