Legislation

'Very disappointing': Ofwat orders water firms to repay customers £114m over under-performance

Annual performance report from water regulator reveals majority of companies are failing to meet improvement targets

clock 26 September 2023 • 4 min read
Sewage release is worse for rivers than agriculture pollution, study reveals

Research finds sewage pollution, whether treated or untreated, is primary driver of increased nutrients, algae, and sewage fungus in UK rivers

clock 21 September 2023 • 4 min read
'Insufficient policy or drive': Peers accuse government of failing to tackle sewage crisis

Cross-party committee slams 'lack of leadership and deep-rooted complacency' within government over flawed water policy regime

clock 19 September 2023 • 4 min read
Reports: Environment Agency advised water companies to prepare for 'low climate change' scenario

Reports of government promotion of unrealistic climate scenarios come as Liberal Democrats accuse Thames Water of deliberately holding back sewage discharge data

clock 10 August 2023 • 6 min read
Investigation: Protected areas in England and Wales hit with 300,000 hours of raw sewage in 2022

Greenpeace accuses water companies of using nature 'as a toilet', as it publishes investigation into the scale of raw sewage dumping near protected areas

clock 01 August 2023 • 4 min read
