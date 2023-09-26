Annual performance report from water regulator reveals majority of companies are failing to meet improvement targets
Research finds sewage pollution, whether treated or untreated, is primary driver of increased nutrients, algae, and sewage fungus in UK rivers
Cross-party committee slams 'lack of leadership and deep-rooted complacency' within government over flawed water policy regime
Reports of government promotion of unrealistic climate scenarios come as Liberal Democrats accuse Thames Water of deliberately holding back sewage discharge data
Greenpeace accuses water companies of using nature 'as a toilet', as it publishes investigation into the scale of raw sewage dumping near protected areas