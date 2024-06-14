Raw sewage may have been discharged illegally during almost 6,000 'dry spills', new analysis alleges

Each of England's nine major water companies reported data suggesting they discharged untreated sewage during dry weather, including during the country's record recent heatwave, a fresh analysis from BBC News has claimed.

The broadcaster cross-referenced spill data from water companies' storm overflow points with Met Office rainfall data, analysing 18 months' worth of data from close to 10,000 monitors which had recorded more than 1.5 million hours of discharges.

It found almost 6,000 incidents of so-called 'dry spills' in 2022 that started on more than 200 days in 2022 and collectively lasted more than 29,000 hours.

Water companies are permitted to release raw sewage into rivers and seas when it rains heavily to prevent it backing up into streets and homes, with firms required to record the number and duration of spills. But releasing sewage into waterways when it has not been raining is potentially illegal.

The BBC's findings build upon an investigation which found evidence of possible 'dry spilling' on almost 400 occasions in 2022 by Thames, Wessex, and Southern Water after they shared their data with the broadcaster.

The remaining six major water companies - Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent, South West Water, United Utilities and Yorkshire Water - had initially refused to share data amid claims it could prejudice an ongoing investigation by the Environment Agency (EA) and Ofwat. The EA, which had the data, disagreed and handed it to the BBC in January.

According to the BBC, the firms in question say they understand public concerns around 'dry spilling' but are contesting the new analysis' findings, claiming the spill data shared with the EA was "preliminary" and "unverified".

Moreover, they disagree with the BBC's definition of a "dry spill", with some adding that analysis did not consider that some outlets have large catchment areas and it can take several days for heavy rainfall to move through their systems.

The main reason the companies gave for disputing the examples of 'dry spills', however, was that their monitors malfunctioned and incorrectly recorded spills.

But responding to the BBC's findings, Greenpeace UK climate team leader, Mel Evans, said the study suggested water companies had acted with "complete impunity".

"For years they have been polluting our rivers, lakes and seas, making people sick, and failing to upgrade vital infrastructure, all while paying company bosses and shareholders obscene amounts of money," she said. "We urgently need the next government to properly fund watchdogs and regulators, give them the powers they need to hold big polluters to account, and bring in stringent legal targets to clean up our waterways. And water companies should be forced to redirect large bonuses and shareholder dividends towards investment in infrastructure.

"People want stronger action on climate and nature and that's why Greenpeace is urging people to demand the climate leadership they deserve at the ballot box."

The findings follow a string of EA investigations that have resulted in multi-million pound fines for water companies that have been found guilty of conducting illegal sewage spills.

The release of the BBC's analysis also comes after each of the Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrat manifestos this week pledged to address the ongoing sewage crisis.

The Conservative Party "Plan for water" promises to bring "historic levels of transparency and investment" to the water industry in order to combat both sewage pollution and high bills.

The party also commits to working with the regulator to hold companies to account by banning executive bonuses if a firm has committed a serious breach and using fines from water companies to invest in river restoration. The party ultimately hopes such steps will help create a river recovery network.

Similarly, the Labour Party promises to tackle illegal sewage dumping by putting failing water companies under special measures and arming regulators with new powers to either block bonuses to executives who pollute waterways or bring criminal charges against persistent law breakers.

Its manifesto also pledges to impose "automatic and severe" fines for wrongdoing and ensure independent monitoring of every sewage outlet.

And the Liberal Democrats have promised to scrap Ofwat altogether in favour of a new "Clean Water Authority" with powers to ban bonuses for water company bosses, revoke the licence of poorly performing water companies, force water firms to publish the full scale of their sewage spills, reform water companies to put local environmental experts on their boards, and set legally binding targets on sewage discharges.

Plans for a new water watchdog join Lib Dem manifesto promises to introduce a "Sewage Tax" on water company profits, enforce existing laws to ensure storm overflows only function in exceptional circumstances, and set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping into bathing waters and highly sensitive nature sites by 2030.

The Lib Dems also pledge to arm local authorities with greater powers to monitor the health of Britain's waterways.

Regardless of the election outcome, all water companies have committed to publishing near real-time sewage maps for the public to increase transparency from 2025.

