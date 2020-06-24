SDG9
SDG9: Plotting a course towards a sustainable shipping industry
BNP Paribas' Nicolas Parrot warns the global shipping industry has just a few months to comply with new air quality rules - is the sector ready to navigate and finance a more sustainable future?
SDG9: How Air Liquide is harnessing hydrogen to help fuel an industrial revolution
French firm is banking big on hydrogen's potential to transform energy, transport, industry - and its own business - in pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Climate-proofing the UK's infrastructure must be a government priority
National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the critical importance of meeting SDG9
SDG9: Meet the firm re-imagining factories as forests
Carpet maker Interface is creating a new vision for how industry can operate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal for sustainable infrastructure and innovation
SDG9: Top tips for driving sustainable industrialisation
All businesses have a role to play in delivering SDG9, but what steps should they take to aid the development of more sustainable industries
SDG9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
All our coverage on SDG9 and the call for the world to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation
SDG9: Are we at the dawn of a new era of sustainable infrastructure?
The ninth sustainable development goal seeks to redesign how the world works - but can we call time on polluting infrastructure fast enough?
SSE unveils new sustainability targets tied to SDGs
Cutting carbon intensity of its power, championing living wages, and building out EV infrastructure will all support Sustainable Development Goals, says energy giant
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
BusinessGreen explores how the pledge to 'build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation' will play out for the business community