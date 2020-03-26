SDG12
SDG12: Sustainable production and consumption
All BusinessGreen's reporting on SDG12, the goal to drive a circular economy
SDG12: How do we achieve a better future for all?
A more circular economy can help us hit SDG12 and many of the UN goals, argues Joss Bleriot from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
MUD Jeans aims to unzip market for circular denim
The Dutch denim company wants to take the most popular fashion product in the world - a pair of jeans - and make it in the most sustainable way possible
SDG12 Top Tips: How to embrace circular business models
Changing your business model from a linear take, make, dispose model can seem daunting, but there are concrete steps any business can take in pursuit of SDG12
SDG12: Can sustainable consumption save capitalism from itself?
The UN's goal to deliver sustainable production and consumption requires a drastic transformation of current business models - can the green economy deliver?
Report: Cut food waste to feed restaurant profits
New research suggests restaurants can save £7 for every £1 invested in cutting food waste