'23 million 40-tonne trucks': UN study uncovers extent of world's food waste crisis
The findings suggest an urgent need to ramp up efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which aims to halve global food waste by 2030
A gigantic 931 million tonnes of food were binned in 2019 by households, retailers, restaurants, and other food services, according to new UN research designed to evaluate the sluggish progress towards...
More news
Net Zero Festival: MSCI and Schroders to partner with inaugural Net Zero Finance Summit
Net Zero Finance event to take place on March 16th as part of the Net Zero Festival, bringing together over 50 top green finance experts from around the world
Study: Ten-fold increase in annual CO2 cuts needed to hit global climate goals
UK boasts one of the world's best decarbonisation records, but it still pales in comparison to what is required under Paris Agreement
'23 million 40-tonne trucks': UN study uncovers extent of world's food waste crisis
The findings suggest an urgent need to ramp up efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, which aims to halve global food waste by 2030
Green recovery or bust? Six green things we learnt from the Budget (and a lot of things we didn't)
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak served up a host of green infrastructure and financial measures, but has kicked many key issues down the road