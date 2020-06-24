retrofit
UK has 'no chance' of net zero without action on energy efficiency, MPs warn
BEIS Committee releases damning report on UK energy efficiency policy, as MPs make the case for better building standards and retrofit funding
Government unveils £5m fund to spur UK green mortgage innovation
BEIS announces £5m Green Home Finance Innovation Fund alongside £10m competition to help cut costs of home retrofit measures
Energiesprong: Dutch-style retrofits could slash carbon emissions from 11 million UK homes
With £120m of backing, Dutch style retrofits could slash carbon emissions, gas demand and consumer bills, Green Alliance report argues
Report: UK must retrofit draughty homes to meet carbon targets
All UK homes need an energy efficiency overhaul to slash emissions, experts warn