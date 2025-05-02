Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here's how they can be more sustainable

Better building design based on retrofit and fabric first approaches and better operational flexibility can help cut the NHS's environmental footprint, argues James Scott Vandeventer from Manchester Metropolitan University
Hospital visits usually involve a medical emergency or appointment. The last thing on most patients' minds will be how the building works. We expect the lights to be on, medical equipment to work, a comfortable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis