Resource Efficiency
'Business as usual is dead': Global resource use smashes past 100 billion tonnes
Only fraction of metals, minerals, fossil fuels, and biomass extracted each year is reused, tipping planet towards ecological disaster, report warns
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
SDG12: How do we achieve a better future for all?
A more circular economy can help us hit SDG12 and many of the UN goals, argues Joss Bleriot from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
SDG12: Can sustainable consumption save capitalism from itself?
The UN's goal to deliver sustainable production and consumption requires a drastic transformation of current business models - can the green economy deliver?
Circularity and the 45 per cent climate solution
Can the circular economy close the gap on climate emissions? A new report says it can
We shouldn't be surprised about the public's energy efficiency blind spot
The public needs reminding that saving energy is good for the planet, argues Andrew Warren
BlackRock launches its first circular economy fund, teams up with Ellen MacArthur Foundation
World's largest asset manager promises to work with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to explore how investment flows can drive circular economy
Charity shops team up to squeeze out rogue recyclers
Major charity store chains have said they will only pass unsold stock on to accredited recyclers
Is it always circular to turn a product into a service?
Even when goods are sold as rental or subscription services to extend their lifespan, other factors still matter in determining whether they're circular
Don't bin your bras: M&S briefs bra fitters to promote recycling service
UK's number one underwear retailer enlists in-store bra fitters to encourage women to bring in their old bras for recycling
The circular economy giant you've never heard of is planning a major expansion
CHEP transports goods in reusable pallets, crates and boxes around the world - and it's just lifted the lid on a major expansion plan that promises corporates greener, smarter, more efficient supply chains
What the unicorn IPO of The RealReal says about the circular economy for fashion
Transitioning away from extractive systems needs innovative business models, product life extension and success stories
Burberry unzips luxury collection made from waste plastic and discarded fishing nets
Luxury brand has redesigned its classic 'car coat' to feature nylon made from plastic scraps
Cascade and Tide join Loop packaging re-use scheme
Two of America's best-known detergent brands will now be available to US customers in reusable packaging
Three steps to create a circular economy
Successful circular cities have these three things in common, reports Circle Economy's Joke Dufourmont
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
MPs to probe problem of e-waste in face of mounting crisis
The UK is one of Europe's worst offenders for illegally exporting electronic waste to developing countries
Wrap up your woollies: Green packaging innovator launches circular economy scheme
Woolcool is encouraging customers to send back its wool boxes and liners to be cleaned and re-used
HP pledges to deliver 100 per cent green power by 2035
Computing giant unveils raft of environmental pledges, including renewable electricity target and goal to boost recycled plastic use in computers and printers
Report: 'Urban consumption' responsible for one tenth of global emissions
Consumption levels in cities must be cut in half by 2030 to keep 1.5 degree target alive, according to C40 Cities research
Ocado to plough £17m into vertical farming ventures
Supermarket giant plans to grow leafy greens in urban farms next to its distribution centres
Accountants call for more ambition from government plastic tax
Government proposals to tax plastic packaging are not ambitious enough, accountancy group argues
Are developing countries being excluded from the circular economy?
Report argues concerted effort from business and governments needed to ensure developing nations can create circular strategies that meet their needs
Glass, cans, and plastic: Scottish government confirms plans for deposit return scheme
New scheme will charge a 20p deposit for drinks containers in a bid to encourage recycling