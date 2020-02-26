From stations and supermarkets to fast fashion and takeaway boxes, the plastics crackdown continues

From stations and supermarkets to fast fashion and takeaway boxes, the plastics crackdown continues
The initial headline-grabbing pledges to phase out single use plastic may have become old news, but the new normal is seeing hundreds of companies quietly advance their plastic reduction strategies

One of the many fascinating aspects of the war on plastics is the way in which it provides a near perfect case study for how change ebbs and flows through an organisation. The pattern will be familiar...

