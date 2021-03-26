Making better use of materials and combating consumerism are key to delivering net zero emissions, according to WRAP

Less waste, healthier diets, and shifting from sales to rental offer huge climate benefits, WRAP estimates

Simple changes that reduce waste, use greener materials, extend the life of existing products, and encourage healthier diets across the UK could slash CO2 emissions worldwide by a massive two billion tonnes between now and 2050, fresh research today indicates.

While much of the focus on decarbonisation in the UK has focused on energy, industry and transport, the report - by waste charity WRAP and academics from Leeds University - argues the potential of resource efficiency to support the net zero agenda has been vastly overlooked.

It estimates efforts to reduce food waste, ramp up recycling, repair and reuse, shift away from fast consumerism towards rental retail models, and design more lightweight products that use low carbon materials offer proven and effective means of rapidly cutting emissions, both at home and abroad.

Indeed, taking such actions could between now and 2050 eliminate the combined annual territorial greenhouse gas emissions of the UK, France, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria, or around two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, it estimates.

Between 2023 and 2032 alone, it adds that relatively 'low-hanging fruit' resource efficiency efforts could reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions by 100 million tonnes, which would roughly equate to taking every car in the UK off the road for around 1.5 years.

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, said the research underscored the huge climate benefits of tackling unsustainable consumerism and boosting resource efficiency across the economy, arguing that such measures should therefore be prioritised over more costly technological solutions that are not yet proven or scaled.

As such, with the UK under pressure to deliver an effective and realistic net zero strategy ahead of COP26, he called for resource efficiency to play a much larger role in the government's decarbonisation agenda.

"We have a perfect storm brewing with a growing global population consuming more products and putting more pressure on nature and limiting our ability to cut emissions," said Gover. "Our report shows how and why resource efficiency will help meet net zero. Changing how we use materials and energy today will create a healthier, safer planet for tomorrow and the strategies in net zero are simple and easily actionable steps on the journey to net zero. Through it, we offer a clear and practical roadmap to deliver huge reductions in carbon emissions."

The report, which was drawn up in partnership with Leeds University's Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions (CREDS), sets out eight core resource efficiency strategies it contends could be implemented relatively easily and immediately by businesses and policymakers alike.

These include tackling food loss and waste, which WRAP estimates the UK could reduce by 59 per cent per capita by 2050, alongside measures to promote healthier diets and encourage the consumption of lower carbon, plant-based food.

Some measures outlined in the report also offer significant economic benefits, such as switching from sales of goods to rental services, which it estimates could add over £20bn to UK gross value added in addition to creating over 100,000 jobs and cutting CO2 by around 39 million tonnes.

A greater focus on remanufacturing, repair, and reuse can also drive down demand for materials, it argues, offering sizeable CO2 savings as well as increasing economic and employment opportunities, particularly from clothing, shoes, electrical and electronic items, furniture, and vehicles.

And recycling more materials in the UK rather than exporting them or sending them for incineration or landfill could help cut domestic carbon emissions by around 16 million tonnes during the UK's sixth carbon budget period, the report adds, pointing out that the UK currently exports around eight million tonnes of scrap steel to Turkey each year, much of which could be recycled and used again in Britain.

Professor John Barrett, chair in energy and climate policy at the University of Leeds, said simple changes in how the UK uses materials cold offer 50 per cent more territorial greenhouse gas emissions reductions than the government's recent 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

"Putting 'the economy' in one corner and 'the climate crisis' in another is never going to work," he said. "Delivering a high quality of life for all is possible while reducing the throughput of high carbon intensive products. Our analysis shows the options available to ensure that we get the maximum social benefit from our resource use and how this will make a significant contribution to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions in many of the 'hard to mitigate' sectors."