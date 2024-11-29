Why the circular economy is an 'America First' policy

clock • 4 min read
Picture by Gage Skidmore
Image:

Picture by Gage Skidmore

Sustainability leaders also acknowledge the need to rethink globalisation

The incoming administration has set 'America First' as a fundamental principle. At first glance, that might seem incompatible with developing a circular economy. The circular economy emphasises sustainability,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'The end of coal': Study confirms UK fossil fuel power generation hit record low this summer

28 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

Climate change is here - winter floods in the UK and Europe should be wake-up call

29 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

Study: Green loans could cut energy bills for 675,000 UK homes a year

28 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Not all countries are going to have the courage to finish this deal': Fierce divisions frustrate UN plastics treaty talks

28 November 2024 • 10 min read
05

SMMT: Electrified models account for almost one-in-three cars made in the UK

28 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Recycling

Movopack secures £2m to support UK launch of circular e-commerce packaging service
Recycling

Movopack secures £2m to support UK launch of circular e-commerce packaging service

Company says customers will be able to easily return packaging using Royal Mail post boxes, helping to slash waste and carbon emissions in the process

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
Don't blame the pilot: In defence of reusable packaging trials
Recycling

Don't blame the pilot: In defence of reusable packaging trials

We need to start thinking about reusable and refillable packaging as an engineering problem from the perspective of the user, rather than the supplier, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 28 November 2024 • 4 min read
Plans for a DRS in the UK have wide public and political support - here's why
Recycling

Plans for a DRS in the UK have wide public and political support - here's why

The UK is right to be moving ahead with a deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks bottles as it will clean up our streets and boost recycling rates, writes Reloop's Jenni Hume

Jenni Hume, Reloop
clock 25 November 2024 • 5 min read