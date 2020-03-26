Renewables Obligation
Ovo assigned failed Spark Energy's customer base
Energy regulator Ofgem appoints Ovo to take over Spark Energy's 290,000 customers following its collapse last week
"Paralysis" in Westminster threatens future of floating wind, industry warns
RenewableUK's Maf Smith warns that without an extension to deadline for subsidy support three pioneering wind farms may not get built
Government confirms energy intensive industries' exemption from clean energy costs
BEIS presses ahead with plans to give energy intensive industries an exemption from cost of clean energy policies, despite it costing the average household around £2.30 a year in higher bills