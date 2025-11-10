How the government is looking to cut costs from its £10bn clean energy subsidy schemes

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Payments under the Renewables Obligation and Feed-in Tariff schemes could be linked to CPI rather than RPI from next April, as part of efforts to trim costs for billpayers - but could such changes dent investor confidence?

Subsidies for UK clean power generators could be tied to a lower rate of inflation from next year, under proposed changes to payment terms for the Renewables Obligation (RO) and Feed-in Tariff (FiT) schemes...

Michael Holder
More on Energy

