Conservatives vow to scrap UK carbon tax in latest climate policy U-turn

Conservative Party unveils plans that suggest it would roll back the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and scrap the Carbon Price Support mechanism, the Renewables Obligation, and Great British Energy
The Conservatives today announced they would remove the 'carbon tax' on energy bills by rolling back the UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and axing the Carbon Price Support (CPS) mechanism introduced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis