Conservatives vow to scrap UK carbon tax in latest climate policy U-turn

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: UK government
Image:

Credit: UK government

Conservative Party unveils plans that suggest it would roll back the UK Emissions Trading Scheme and scrap the Carbon Price Support mechanism, the Renewables Obligation, and Great British Energy

The Conservatives today announced they would remove the 'carbon tax' on energy bills by rolling back the UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and axing the Carbon Price Support (CPS) mechanism introduced...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Green gas: What is it good for?

Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals

More on Politics

'An act of economic self-sabotage': Green groups urge Tories to reconsider pledge to scrap Climate Change Act
Politics

'An act of economic self-sabotage': Green groups urge Tories to reconsider pledge to scrap Climate Change Act

EXCLUSIVE: Coalition of charities, including National Trust, WWF, and the RSPB, call on Kemi Badenoch to "reflect on the Conservative Party's proud record of environmental leadership"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 October 2025 • 4 min read
Green Party: Zack Polanski slams 'science-denying' Nigel Farage
Politics

Green Party: Zack Polanski slams 'science-denying' Nigel Farage

In debut conference speech, Green Party leader attacks Labour, Reform UK, and privatisation, as he steps up calls for wealth taxes to tackle social inequality and the climate crisis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 October 2025 • 4 min read
'We urge you to think again': Over 100 MPs call on Tories to rethink 'reckless' push to scrap UK Climate Change Act
Politics

'We urge you to think again': Over 100 MPs call on Tories to rethink 'reckless' push to scrap UK Climate Change Act

Coalition of 124 Labour, Lib Dem, Green, and SNP Parliamentarians warn ditching climate legislation would be catastrophic for the UK's economy and standing on the world stage

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 October 2025 • 4 min read